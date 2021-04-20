Nigeria Has Best Data Protection, Privacy Policy In Africa, Pantami Claims

47 SHARES Share Tweet

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, has claimed that Nigeria has the best data protection and privacy policy in the continent.

The minister made the claim at the National Information Technology Development Agency’s 20th anniversary in Abuja.

According to him, the Information Technology project clearance has saved the country N22.5bn.

The Federal Government had in April 2001 established the NITDA as a department under the Ministry of Communication.

During his presentation, the minister also said the agency has grown to become one of the best performing agencies of government in the country.

He said, “This is an opportunity to thank all those who served in the agency from its establishment to date. One of the achievements of NITDA that I always appreciate, especially as President Muhammadu Buhari is more about fighting corruption is the IT clearance.

“That function was missing for many years but it was reactivated by NITDA, this IT clearance has saved the federal government N2bn from just a single IT project and has so far saved the government N22.5bn.”

“Many African countries are now making references to Nigerian Data Protection Regulation. I can say that Nigeria is not just a giant of Africa in terms of economy, it is a giant of Africa in the area of data protection and data privacy.”