Nigeria Introduces Electronic Temporary Passport For Emergency Travels

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has launched Electronic Temporary Passport to replaced the paper-type Emergency Travel Certificate issued by Nigerian embassies abroad.

This was revealed via Nigerian Immigration Service twiter page on Tuesday.

Aregbesola explained that “the electronic temporary Passport has all the features of the Standard Passport but serves for only one journey and valid for 30 days”.

He said : “the-Four-page electronic Passport is a one-way travel document for emergency return to Nigeria which replaced the Paper-type Emergency Travel Certificate hitherto issued to Nigerians in Diaspora who are desirous of returning home but don’t have regular standard Passport. “

The minister noted that the passport would address the concerns of Nigerians abroad who have urgent need to return home as well as those who are being repatriated by their host countries but don’t have valid passport.

On his part, the Commanant General, Nigerian Immigration Service, Mohammed Babandede, noted that the introduction of the document is another way of engaging with the Diaspora population with a view to addressing their emergency travel needs, stressing that the document can be issued to applicants irrespective of age.

The event was attended by members of the diplomatic community including envoys from the USA, Amb. Mary Berth Leonard, her counterpart from the UK, Amb. Naeem Khan, the Canadian Asst. High Commissioner, Amb. Nicolas Simard, the Doyen of the diplomatic corp&Cameroon High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Salaheddine Abbas and the Perm Sec of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Gabriel Aduda among others .