Nigeria Keeper Saves Penalty As Super Falcons Hold Canada To Goalless Draw In Women World Cup.

The super Falcons of Nigeria began their 2023 Women’s World Cup with a brave goalless draw display on Friday morning against the much fancied Canada.

The team led in attack by prolific Barcelona striker, Asisat Oshoala, were reduced to ten players in the dying seconds of the game after coming out unscathed for conceding a penalty in the 48 minute of the game.

Although adjudged to be a dodgy penalty, the Nigeria captain and goalkeeper, Chiamaka Nnadozie went the right way to save the spot kick from Christine Sinclair.

Coach Randy Wandrum’s 4:2:3:1 formation loaded the midfield and allowed Oshoala to be the lone striker supported by Toni Payne, who plies her trade with Seville Football Club of Spain.

Both sides had some encouraging moments in the attack but could not take it.

Canada began the game with confidence and should have gone ahead in the 6th minute when a defensive mix up provided the opportunity for Sinclair to get her 6th world cup goal but squandered the opportunity.

Payne laced a 25-yard shot that dipped near the ground forcing the Canada keeper Sheridan to punch for a corner.

Nigeria had their moment on the 36 minutes when they massed the Canadian defence but could not take it with Francesca Ordega failing in the process.

The second half began with little to give away from both sides but after a controversial penalty, Nigeria began to pile some pressure through the flank.

In the 76 minute, a couple of scrambling shots would have seen the Nigerian team leading but two blocks in quick succession and a resulting corner produced nothing.

The Canada keeper produced an excellent moment of the game in the 87 minute when the Falcons again massed forward to deny the Africans a promising chance.

But a red card for Abiodun on the 97th minute of the game appeared costly but the Nigeria team held on for a goalless draw at the Melbourne stadium.

Nnadozie, who was thrilled with the result, pumped her fists at the final whistle.

Next up for Nigeria is Australia, who lead the group after a lone strike against Ireland, on July 27.