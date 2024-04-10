‘Help Us Prepare Properly’ -Super Falcons Coach Begs Minister Of Sports, NFF After Sealing Olympic Qualification

661 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Super Falcons coach, Randy Waldrum has urged Nigeria’s Sport Minister, Senator John Enoh, and the Nigeria Football Federation to ensure a proper preparation for the Super Falcons ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Super Falcons earned a 1-0 aggregate win over South Africa to book a place in the football event of the games for the first time since 2008. The first leg ended 1-0 in Abuja and the second leg finished 0-0 in Pretoria.

The team will slug it out with World Cup champions, Spain, Brazil and Japan in Group C in Paris when the games begin in August.

In the past, the Super Falcons have struggled to get a proper preparation leading to a major tournament and Waldrum is determined not to experience such again.

Waldrum has outlined what the team needs to impress at the Olympics.

He said, “Now my plea and challenge is to the Minister of Sport and to the federation – to help us prepare properly,”

“We need a camp in Europe to prepare for the group that we have – we need proper training, we need proper transportation,”

“We need to do things right because these women deserve this opportunity to represent our country of Nigeria in the best possible way.”

Waldrum led the Super Falcons to an impressive showing at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand before they bowed out to England in the second round of the competition via penalty shootout.

Nigeria and Zambia will be flying Africa’s flag in the women’s football event of the Olympic Games, the Copper Queens defeated Morocco 3-2 on aggregate to qualify for the event.

The Super Falcons will be making their fourth appearance at the Olympics, their best outing was a quarter-final exit at the 2004 edition in Athens.

The women’s football competition starts on July 25 and it will climax on August 10.