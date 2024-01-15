Coach Rafiu Names Gbenga Cole, Daniel Bello, 14 Others For Handball Nations Cup In Egypt
Coach Rafiu Salami has released a team list of 16 players that will represent Nigeria at the 26th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup in Egypt.
The Nigeria Handball Men National Team nicknamed “The Golden Arrows” have rounded up camping in Abuja ahead of the biggest handball nations cup in the continent from January 17 to 27, 2023 and will travel to Egypt on Monday from the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja.
Coach Salami selected largely young but experienced and vibrant players such as Farouk Yusuf who plays as Right-Back for Franklin BM Granollers of Spain, Center back Ibrahim Dikko and Right Wing Gbenga Cole amongst others.
Coach Salami believes that with this crop of players, Nigeria will do well in the competition as they navigate a delicate group D alongside Angola, Kenya and ten times champion Tunisia.
The Golden Arrows will begin their campaign against Angola in their first match at 3pm Nigerian time (4pm local time) on Wednesday January 17th, before taking on Tunisia two days later (Friday) at 7pm Nigerian time and then playing against Kenya on Sunday at 1pm Nigeria time.
Nigeria will be making their 15th appearance at the Nations Cup and their best tournament was in South Africa in 1998, where they finished fourth.
Final list of Players For Golden Arrows
Goalkeepers
Michael solomon agbaji
Obinna Okwor
Abbas Muhammad
Center back
Ibrahim dikko
Hakeem salami
Left back
Joseph Gbawuan
John Shagari
Left wing
Anas Muhammad
Andrew Ojo
Right back
Farouk Yusuf
Obinna Anih
Gbenga Rotibi
Right wing
Gbenga Cole
Osamwonyi Mathew Olaye
Pivots
Steven Sessugh iorter
Daniel Bello