Coach Rafiu Names Gbenga Cole, Daniel Bello, 14 Others For Handball Nations Cup In Egypt

Coach Rafiu Salami has released a team list of 16 players that will represent Nigeria at the 26th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup in Egypt.

The Nigeria Handball Men National Team nicknamed “The Golden Arrows” have rounded up camping in Abuja ahead of the biggest handball nations cup in the continent from January 17 to 27, 2023 and will travel to Egypt on Monday from the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport in Abuja.

Coach Salami selected largely young but experienced and vibrant players such as Farouk Yusuf who plays as Right-Back for Franklin BM Granollers of Spain, Center back Ibrahim Dikko and Right Wing Gbenga Cole amongst others.

Coach Salami believes that with this crop of players, Nigeria will do well in the competition as they navigate a delicate group D alongside Angola, Kenya and ten times champion Tunisia.

The Golden Arrows will begin their campaign against Angola in their first match at 3pm Nigerian time (4pm local time) on Wednesday January 17th, before taking on Tunisia two days later (Friday) at 7pm Nigerian time and then playing against Kenya on Sunday at 1pm Nigeria time.

Nigeria will be making their 15th appearance at the Nations Cup and their best tournament was in South Africa in 1998, where they finished fourth.

Final list of Players For Golden Arrows

Goalkeepers

Michael solomon agbaji

Obinna Okwor

Abbas Muhammad

Center back

Ibrahim dikko

Hakeem salami

Left back

Joseph Gbawuan

John Shagari

Left wing

Anas Muhammad

Andrew Ojo

Right back

Farouk Yusuf

Obinna Anih

Gbenga Rotibi

Right wing

Gbenga Cole

Osamwonyi Mathew Olaye

Pivots

Steven Sessugh iorter

Daniel Bello