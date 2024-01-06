Nigeria Captain Confident Of Victory Ahead Africa Handball Nations Cup

259 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Captain of the Nigeria Men’s Handball National Team, Obinna Annih has revealed that the spirit in camp will help the team perform well at the forthcoming 26th Africa Men Handball Nations Cup.

The Golden Arrows have been camping in Abuja for weeks ahead African Men’s Handball Cup of Nations which will hold in Egypt from January 19th to 29th, 2024 and twenty eight players with the foreign based players joining the camp recently.

Annih, who plays for GKR Tikves 2014 Handball Club of North Macedonia, is excited with the young set of players in the team and the prospect of working with them so they can have a good outing at the nations cup.

“I believe in this new young team” Obinna Annih told HFN Media

“I am confident that with the way we are preparing we’ll have good outing at the nations cup. Everything is going to plan and everyone is sync with the plan. It is amazing how the preparation has been so far” Annih said.

Annih also said he has set an expectation for himself and the team and with the support of the Samuel Ocheho led Handball Federation of Nigeria board, the Golden Arrows will succeed.

Nigeria will be making its 15th appearance at the Nations cup and their best tournament was in South Africa in 1998 where they finished fourth.