Nigeria Partners Japan To Establish 3 State-Of-The-Art Biosafety Laboratories

Nigeria is partnering with Japan for the establishment of three state-of-the-art biosafety level laboratories which will be situated at the Nigerian Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to enhance Nigeria’s capacity to detect and respond to infectious diseases.

This was disclosed at the signing of MoU between the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu and the Ambassador of Japan to Nigeria, Matsunaga Kazuyoshi for two projects based on Health and Agriculture.

A statement by Margaret Titilayo Oboh, an aide of the minister said the signing of the partnership marked a significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Nigeria and Japan.

Speaking during the event, Kazuyoshi disclosed that the partnership also extends to the agricultural sector to enhance productivity, food security, and sustainable practices in Nigeria.

He expressed his delight at the progress made in the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

The Ambassador noted that the signing of the two projects will usher in the visit of the Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa to Nigeria on April 30,which will be her first trip to Africa since assuming office.

He added that the choice of Nigeria underscores the importance Minister Kamikawa placed on the African continent.

The Ambassador acknowledged the tireless efforts of both the Nigerian and Japanese governments in making the signing ceremony possible.

“I am confident that no matter what challenges lie ahead, the steadfast collaboration between Nigeria and Japan will enable us to overcome any obstacles and challenges,” he said.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Bagudu and the ministry for their dedication and hard work in facilitating the projects.

“These projects are a testament to the continued cooperation and shared commitment to improving the lives of Nigerian citizens.

“In the health sector, Japan has supported Nigeria’s efforts to tackle infectious diseases through the project for strengthening the diagnostic capacity of the NCDC.

“This project will establish a state-of-the-art biosafety level three laboratory within the NCDC, enhancing Nigeria’s capacity to detect and respond to infectious diseases.

“The partnership between Nigeria and Japan also extends to the agricultural sector, where Japan has contributed to enhancing productivity, food security, and sustainable practices.

“The Project for Strengthening Rice Seed Production System aims to meet Nigeria’s increasing rice demand by improving certified seed quality and boosting production.

“This initiative supports Nigeria’s goal to diversify its economy and highlights the international potential of its agricultural export,” he said.

The Ambassador disclosed that additionally, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) has agreed to provide an overseas investment loan of $75 million to support agricultural projects contributing to climate change mitigation.

This investment, he added, demonstrates the involvement of the private sector as crucial for agricultural development.

Responding, the Minister expressed delight at the progress made in the partnership with Japan and highlighted the importance of learning from Japan’s agricultural practices.

He emphasised the significance of the rice seed production project, as it will benefit farmers across Nigeria, increasing their yields and incomes.

The Minister further expressed satisfaction over the laboratory project adding that it will strengthen the diagnostic capacity of the NCDC that will benefit not only Nigeria but Africa.

Bagudu also acknowledged the confidence placed in Nigerian institutions as implementing partners for the projects and urged them not to betray the confidence placed on them.