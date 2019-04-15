Nigeria Police Declares ‘War’ On Banditry, Kidnapping In Kogi State

Advertisement

As part of measures to curtail banditry and kidnapping in Kogi, the Police today, Monday inaugurated “Operation Puff Adder”

Performing the operation, the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, (AIG 8), Mr. Moses Jitoboh called on the stakeholders to join hands with the police to ensure the success of the operation.

He noted that the support of the stakeholders became necessary because the operation, by its design, depended on the people in various communities to achieve its objectives.

According to him, those behind the incessant acts of banditry and kidnapping dwell among the people, adding that they should be reported to security agents for proper action.

Jitiboh urged traditional rulers and leaders of the socio-cultural groups in the state to be ready to work with the police, by volunteering useful information about criminals and their hideouts.

He said that officers and men of the operation had been mandated to pursue and fish out criminals from the bush and other hideouts.

The AIG assured that officers and men of the operation would discharge their duty professionally and without infringing on the rights of the citizens.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Hakeem Busari, said that a 340-man squad had been deployed for the operation in the state, adding that their effort would be complemented by more officers and men from the command.

Busari also said that policemen would be deployed to highways, flash points and some communities facing security challenges.

The Governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, promised to provide logistics for the squad, to enable it achieve its targets.

Bello, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Folashde Ayoade, admonished criminals and their sponsors to desist or be ready to face the consequences of their crime.

He said that criminals would not be allowed a space to operate, saying that he was unwavered in his determination to make the state secure for people to live and investments thrive.

The Special Adviser to the governor on security, Mr. Jerry Omodara, urged men and officers of the squad to focus on recovery of arms from criminals.

He reiterated that any house found to be hideouts of criminals would be demolished according to law of the state.

Responding on behalf of traditional rulers and community leaders, the Ohimege of Koton Karfe, Alhaji Isah Koto, promised the support of his colleagues to ensure the success of ” Operation Puff Adder.”

He, however, pleaded with the state government to provide more funds and equipment to the police to enable them to discharge their constitutional mandate.

Recall that Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, had on April 6 also launched a security operation against kidnapping, banditry and criminality in Kogi, Katsina, Niger, Zamfara states and along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

The operation, which was disclosed would be jointly carried out by the Police, Armed Forces and the Department of State Services, involves massive deployment of trained, well equipped and well-motivated personnel and combined operational assets from the various security agencies.