Nigeria Records Daily Decline As NCDC Confirms 288 New Infections

The number of cases in Nigeria has continued to decline in days now.

This is according to tweets released on Monday night by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)

The tweet revealed that Only 288 new cases were confirmed in Nigeria bringing its total infections to 44,129.

According to the report 896 patients have so far died from the Coronavirus in Nigeria, with 20,663 patients discharged.

Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases, with 88 cases, followed by Kwara State with 33 cases.

Other states read as follows: Osun-27 FCT-25 Enugu-25 Abia-20 Kaduna-17 Plateau-13 Rivers-13 Delta-10 Gombe-8 Ogun-4 Oyo-3 Katsina-1 Bauchi-1