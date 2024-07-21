Nigerian Army Dismantles IPOB/ESN Camp In Imo, Captures Weapons In Abia

495 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Troops of the Nigerian Army located and eliminated a camp of terrorists that is associated with the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Abia and Imo. This was disclosed in a statement on X on Saturday.

The operation took place in the Ezere Forest of Umuawa Aku, Imo State, and extended into Akawa Nnneato and Lomara communities in Abia State.

Troops captured a General Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG) and other weapons along with motorcycles and communication radios.

According to the statement, the troops acted on intelligence regarding harassment of residents by the group, troops mobilizing swiftly to neutralize the threat.

A fierce shootout ensued upon arrival, forcing the militants to flee and abandon their weapons cache.

“The operation underscores the Nigerian army’s undeterred commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region.

“Troops will be decisive in dismantling any threat to ensure the safety of the communities. This significant operation serves as a testament to the army’s dedication to protecting civilians and combating terrorism,” the statement read.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining peace and security in the region through decisive action against any threats.