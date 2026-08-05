Police Rescue 16 Abducted Foreigners In Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force has rescued 16 foreign nationals abducted and held captive in a hideout at Onipanu-Ota, Ogun State.

The rescue was part of intelligence-led operations conducted by police operatives across seven states between August 3 and 4, 2026.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Ani Iniedu, the Ogun operation also led to the arrest of a suspected fraudster and abductor allegedly linked to multiple victims across Ogun, Oyo and Osun states.

He said the Police recovered a Malian international passport during the operation, adding that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the principal suspect.

According to him, the case is being investigated by the State Criminal Investigation Department, Eleweran.

In Enugu State, joint security operatives rescued two kidnap victims unhurt after engaging suspected kidnappers in a gun battle.

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The operatives recovered 15 rounds of live AK-47 ammunition, mobile phones, cash and other exhibits from the suspects’ hideout.

The victims received medical attention before being reunited with their families.

Also in Plateau State, police arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered an AK-47 rifle and 30 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition.

The suspects were allegedly linked to a kidnapping incident, while efforts continued to apprehend other fleeing members of the gang.

In Oyo State, three suspected armed robbers and cultists were arrested during a stop-and-search operation.

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One locally fabricated pistol and an axe were recovered from the suspects.

Joint security operatives also rescued a kidnapped victim unhurt after a gun duel with suspected kidnappers in the state.

Meanwhile, police in Delta State have arrested a suspect over the alleged rape of a pregnant woman.

The victim was taken for medical examination and treatment, while the case was transferred to the SCID in Asaba for investigation.

In Benue State, three foreign nationals were arrested following credible intelligence over their alleged involvement in clandestine activities.

The suspects remained in custody as investigations continued.

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In Katsina State, police operatives engaged suspected bandits in a gun duel, forcing them to flee with gunshot injuries.

Three rustled cows were recovered, while a manhunt for the fleeing suspects continued.

The police said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to tackle kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other crimes across the country.