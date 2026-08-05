Delta Police Foil Kidnap Plot, Arrest Two Suspects, Recover Guns

By Gbenga-Ojo NICHOLAS

The Delta State Police Command has foiled a planned kidnapping and arrested two suspects in separate intelligence-led operations across the state.

The command also recovered three locally made guns, 13 live cartridges, one expended cartridge and other exhibits during the operations.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Edafe said operatives of the Ebrumede Division, while conducting stop-and-search operations along Garki-Uti Road, Effurun, on August 4, intercepted three suspected armed robbers.

According to him, one of the suspects, identified as 28-year-old Benjamin Haruna, was arrested, while two others, identified as Omelo and Alabanco, escaped on a motorcycle.

Advertisement

He said a search of a bag belonging to the suspects led to the recovery of two locally made double-barrel guns, 11 live cartridges and one expended cartridge.

Other items recovered were an axe, two Android phones, two power banks, two wristwatches, a lighter and a camouflage military polo.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the suspects were transporting the exhibits to their hideout along Sapele Road,” the statement said.

The command said that Haruna remained in custody while a coordinated manhunt was launched for the fleeing suspects.

In a separate operation, police operatives attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, on July 31, foiled an alleged kidnapping plot following credible intelligence.

Advertisement

Edafe said the intelligence indicated that 26-year-old Jeremiah Kwane had allegedly attempted to recruit an individual into a kidnapping syndicate to abduct a pastor and a retired school principal in Ughelli.

He said operatives acted on the information and arrested Kwane at his duty post in Ughelli.

A search conducted during the operation reportedly led to the recovery of one locally made single-barrel gun and two live cartridges.

The suspect is currently undergoing further investigation, the police said.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, reaffirmed the command’s determination to pursue kidnappers, armed robbers and other violent criminals across the state.

Oyeniyi urged residents to continue providing the police with timely and credible information to assist ongoing efforts to protect lives and property.