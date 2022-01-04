Nigerian Cinemas Raked Over N930.9m From 10 Nollywood Movies In 2021

Between January 1 and December 31 of last year, Nigerians spent over N930.9m at the Cinemas to view the top ten Nollywood Movies of 2021.

The N930.9m figure was arrived at based on computation of the top 10 highest grossing Nollywood Movies for last year.

According to the data, Ayo Makun’s movie titled, “Christmas in Miami” emerged the highest grossing movie of 2021 with the sum of N134.5m.

The popular comedian, known by his stage name as AY, took to his verified Facebook page to congratulate himself and other movies that made it to the top 10 last year.

He wrote, “Congratulations to #ChristmasInMiami the movie, and the other movies that made it to the top 10 for 2021.”

The movie which was released on 24 December 2021, had top Nollywood stars such Richard Mofe Damijo, Osita Iheme, AY, and other top celebrities.

The comedy film made a total of N100,695,675 within seven days, according to figures compiled by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

The film was screened in 61 locations and watched by more than 49,000 viewers since its December 24, 2021 release.

The top 10 highest grossing Nollywood movies for 2021 are listed below.