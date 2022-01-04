Terrorists Attack Haiti PM’s Convoy

Terrorists attacked the convoy of the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, on Saturday, his office said on Monday.

The PM office stated that the incident was a plot to take the life of Henry same way certain armed men killed Haiti President, Jovenel Moïse, at his private residence on July 7.

The recent development took place after the country’s Independence Day celebration on January 1.

Henry had on January 2 urged the entire country to unite against “the terrorists who do not hesitate to use violence to kill with all their might, or to kidnap, to take away their freedom, to rape.”

Reuters reports that a video footage on social media showed armed group shooting outside a cathedral in Gonaives where Henry and his officials were attending at event.

The police confirmed the incident and further explained that prior to the attack, the PM had received a threat via a radio program from an unknown armed group.

The police authorities said its operatives are searching the area so as to arrests the suspects.