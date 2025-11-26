Nigerian Clubs Missing From CAF Top 20 Rankings

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Confederation of African Football has announced the latest club rankings with no Nigerian club in the top 20, in a major disappointment for the Nigeria Premier Football League.

As usual, Egypt’s Al Ahly is the number one ranked club in Africa, with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns second on the ladder.

Nigeria’s closest team in the ranking is Rivers United, which is ranked 24th with former African champions, Enyimba, next in the 35th position.

CAF’s official list, released before the new CAF Champions League (CAFCL) and Confederation Cup (CAFCC) seasons, reflects a five-year performance window across both the Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Recent seasons carry more weight, which is why Rivers United is ranked higher than Enyimba. Points are awarded based on progression in the Champions League and Confederation Cup over five-year cycles.

These rankings also reflect how low Nigerian clubs have fallen in recent time on the continent.

Rivers United is the only Nigerian club to have made the group stage of the CAF Champions League in eight years.

In this ranking, no other Nigerian side features in the top 75 teams.

Most of the clubs in the top six are those that represented Africa in the maiden FIFA Club World Cup in the United States and the winners of last season’s Champions League and Confederation Cup crowns.

Coming after Al Ahly and Sundowns from third to 10th positions are Tunisia’s Espérance Sportive, RS Berkane of Morocco, Tanzania’s Simba SC, current African champions, Pyramids FC of Egypt, Zamalek, also of Egypt, Wydad AC of Morocco, USM Alger and CR Belouizdad of Algeria.

The ranking points are based on how far teams advance in the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

In the CAF Champions League, champions receive 6 points; finalists 5; semi-finalists 4; quarter-finalists 3; third-placed teams in the group stage 2; and fourth-placed teams 1 point.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, champions earn 5 points; finalists 4; semi-finalists 3; quarter-finalists 2; third-placed group teams 1; and fourth-placed teams 0.5 points.

Rivers United suffered a 3-0 defeat to Pyramids FC in their Champions League opener last week.