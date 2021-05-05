Nigerian Legion Alerts To Scam Empowerment Programme

The Nigerian Legion has distanced itself from a purported empowerment programme for military widows and orphans slated for Thursday at the Army Resource Centre, Abuja.

The Legion chairman, Brigadier General Jones Akpa(rtd), disclosed this on Wednesday.

He said: ” This event is unknown to the Nigerian Legion headquarters and does not have the authorisation or blessing of the National Chairman and the headquarters.”

Akpa explained that “as the National Chairman of the Nigerian Legion, i was called by well meaning Nigerians and friends of the Legion as a result of this unauthorised invitation.

“I was capped as a Distinguished Guests for the occasion in order to give it a credibility coloration.

“I dissociate myself and the Nigerian Legion from this exercise. I am not aware of it. For instance, how could you empower ex-Servicemen in the Nigerian Legion without the knowledge of the National Chairman?

” Invited guests and dignitaries for this Event are advised to take note.

“This is necessary to avoid luring unsuspecting general public into negative philanthropy.”