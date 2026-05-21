Nigerian Navy Expands Fleet, Strengthens Technology Against Emerging Threats

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President Bola Tinubu is set to commission three naval vessels into the service of the Nigerian Navy in June as part of activities marking the Navy’s 70th anniversary celebration.

The Nigerian Navy also disclosed that it has constructed five vessels since 2010, including a ferry, a tugboat, and three seaward defence boats, while additional projects are currently ongoing in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

The Chief of Policy and Planning (CPPLANS), Rear Admiral Akinola Olatunde, disclosed this on Thursday at the Naval Headquarters in Abuja while briefing journalists on activities lined up for the anniversary celebration, naval operations, maritime security, fleet recapitalisation, and technological advancement within the service.

Speaking on the June 1 international fleet review, Olatunde said President Tinubu would personally review the parade, flag off the Combined Maritime Task Force, and commission three vessels into service with the Nigerian Navy.

“This will lead to the 1st of June 2026 where we will be having an international fleet review at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront. This event is to be reviewed by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Tinubu.

“He will conduct the trooping and presentation of colours to the Nigerian Navy.

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“He will flag up the combined maritime task force and also commission three vessels into the service of the Nigerian Navy. These vessels are the Nigerian Naval Ships Bambina, Grara, and NS Olouibiri.

“And then after it will be followed by an international exhibition still at the Eko Atlantic Waterfront.”

The naval chief added that the Nigerian Navy had continued to expand its shipbuilding capacity over the years, with several locally constructed vessels already delivered and more currently under construction.

“Furthermore, the Navy has embarked on shipbuilding and has constructed five vessels since 2010.

“These include a ferry, a tugboat, and three seaboard defence boats. Presently, the Naval Shipyard Limited in Port Harcourt is constructing a 27-metre ferry for the Akwa Ibom State Government, while the Naval Dockyard Limited in Lagos is constructing two seaborne defence boats of 44.2 metres in length.

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“It might also interest you that the Naval Dockyard Limited refitted three warships for the Benin Navy between 2024 and 2025, and is presently refitting three more for the Benin Navy.”

He added that Nigeria has remained off the international piracy watch list since 2022 due to sustained naval operations across the country’s maritime domain.

According to him, “Nationally, the Nigerian Navy, through its efforts, has ensured that Nigeria has remained fully delisted from the International Biosafety List of Piracy-Prone Nations since 2022.

“This has had attendant benefits for global shipping, trade, and insurance costs. Regarding shipping, the Nigerian Navy Hydrographic Office, over the years, has facilitated safe navigation in Nigeria’s brighter environment through charting of various areas such as Lagos Harbour, Calabar Channel, Igbocoda, and Oguta Bay to the Aquatic Ocean, among several others.”

The naval chief also linked the service’s operations to the Federal Government’s crude oil production target, noting that ongoing anti-crude oil theft operations had contributed to increased national output.

“Furthermore, in line with the Presidential Directive to boost crude oil production to three million barrels per day by 2030, with an interim goal of 2.5 million barrels per day by 2027, the Nigerian Navy has been leading in executing anti-crude oil theft and anti-illegal refined operations over the years in collaboration with sister services and security agencies within the Niger Delta.

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“According to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, this has led to an increase in average crude oil production from 1.258 million barrels per day in January 2023 to a five-year high of 1.71 million barrels per day as of April 2026.”

On technology and emerging warfare, Olatunde said the Navy had continued to strengthen its manpower and operational capabilities to confront evolving security threats.

“Through the integration of technology, we have adequately trained manpower, we are prepared to confront asymmetric threats, characterised in the fourth generation warfare, and while preparing for the emerging threats of the fifth generation.”

He further stated that the Nigerian Navy was recently ranked as the strongest naval fleet in Africa.

“To count the efforts of the Federal Government of Nigeria at fleet recapitalisation of the Navy, the Global Firepower Report of 2026 had judged the Nigerian Navy as the strongest naval fleet on the African continent,” he said.

Speaking on activities lined up for the Naval Week celebration, Olatunde said the programme would commence with special prayers across the country.

“Friday, we will have a special Jumu’ah prayer and this will go across all Nigerian states nationwide.

“On Saturday, the 23rd of May, an air-shooting novelty competition and a football novelty match in the Abuja area. While on Sunday, the 24th of May, we will also have an interdenominational church service both in Abuja and across all naval formations nationwide.”

He disclosed that 725 civilians selected through an online raffle would participate in a sea experience programme despite over 14,000 applications received nationwide.

“Interestingly, on Monday, the 25th, 725 identified civilians will be taken to have a sea experience. Over 14,000 Nigerians had indicated interest in going to sea. The successful participants will be taken to sea from Lagos to Port Harcourt and finally Warri.”

According to him, project commissioning and community outreach activities would also form part of the anniversary events.

“On Tuesday, the 26th of May, we will have project commissioning across several units of the Nigerian Navy and to mark Children’s Day, which is the 27th, we will also be carrying out various community outreach across the country.”

Olatunde further revealed that the Navy would receive foreign naval vessels and military chiefs from several countries ahead of the international fleet review.

“Let me draw your attention to Friday, 29th of May, we will be receiving friendly foreign naval vessels from the Republic of Benin, Brazil, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, and Ghana, within the Lagos Harbour.

“Our friendly participants from these countries will join us on Saturday, the 30th of May for various sporting novelty matches including basketball, volleyball, and golf games.”

He said the Nigerian Navy would also host military chiefs and representatives from African and non-African countries.