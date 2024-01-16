Nigerians Slam NFF After Sadiq Umar Resumes Training With Real Sociedad

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have slammed the Nigeria Football Federation and the Super Eagles medical team after Sadiq Umar was pictured in training for Real Sociedad, few days after leaving the Super Eagles camp in Ivory Coast.

Sadiq Umar was replaced by Paul Onuachu after the Super Eagles medical team diagnosed him of a thigh injury and he was expected to be out of action for three weeks.

He left the Super Eagles camp on Saturday, 24 hours before the opening game against Equatorial Guinea.

Sadiq Umar revealed that he only suffered a knock and he was expected to be back in training the next day, but he wasn’t allowed to join the team by Jose Peseiro on precautionary measures. Accirfing to him, he was asked to leave the camp on the advice of the team doctor.

However, On Monday, Spanish La Liga side, Real Sociedad uploaded a video of Sadiq Umar in training, running and also doing short sprints, which is practically impossible for someone who is nursing a thigh injury and was expected to be ruled out for three weeks.

Sadiq ya inicia su recuperación en Zubieta 💪 pic.twitter.com/n6GyI5QkCC — Real Sociedad Fútbol (@RealSociedad) January 15, 2024

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with Nigerians questioning the professionalism of the Super Eagles medical team and criticising the Nigeria Football Federation.

Uche Okpa wrote on X: “@thenff medical team is suspect! What kind of diagnosis are you guys doing? Sadiq Umar is back training with Real Sociedad few days after you declared him unfit and sent him out of the Super Eagles AFCON camp.You guys need a lot of explanations to make incompetence everywhere.”

Fredericks wrote on X: “A player gets a knock and seats out training as a precautionary measure, you will have to observe the extent of the injury and if it’s not serious, then you keep him within the group, he can play in the 3rd game or maybe the knockout games, but he was hurriedly replaced.”

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation has responded to the report through a statement.

NFF said: “We are surprised at the news trending on social media concerning Sadiq Umar and how he was withdrawn from the team camp. The fact is that our medical team meticulously abided by the best medical procedures and were diligent in their processes and conclusions before advising Head Coach José Peseiro that the player be withdrawn from the squad.

“The player, Sadiq Umar, was okay when he arrived at camp; he had to undergo the standard pre-competition medical assessment and he was good. He started to train with the team. Unfortunately, he copped an injury on the back of his left knee during our friendly match against Guinea in Abu Dhabi on 8th January, that led to a penalty against our opponents.

“The medical team advised that he substituted, as a cautionary measure, but he said he was fine and could continue the game. At half time, he said he reiterated that he was good to continue playing, and he played the entire 90 minutes.

“Most of the reports we have seen are not a true representation of what actually happened. We have a very competent medical team who are well-trained in sport and exercise medicine and highly experienced and exposed to the most modern techniques and practices.

“They followed all due processes and protocol in tandem with the consultant knee surgeon that the player himself contacted in Spain, before the decision was made in the interest of the nation and the career of the player.

“As much as the medical team has refused to join issues with anyone due to their professional patience and privacy policy, we will not allow anyone to rubbish our collective responsibility as Team Nigeria to this Africa Cup of Nations championship. We reiterate that the player was carried along throughout the process, and he started his rehabilitation with the team physiotherapist before he returned to his club in Spain.”