NIPR Partners 70 Organisation For Summit On National Integration

The Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), in collaboration with 70 other organizations, is set to hold the grand finale of its citizen’s summit on national integration, peace, and security.

In a statement by Stanley Ogadigo, NIPR spokesman, the two-day event will kick off on August 22, 2022, at the international conference centre, Abuja

According to the statement, Mukhtar Sirajo, NIPR president, announced that Dere Awosika, chairman of Access Bank Plc, will chair the two-day event that promises to provide a robust platform for Nigerians to engage on critical issues of nation building.

The need to foster national integration, rebuild peace and strengthen security in the country gave rise to the summit as the president described it as a solution-driven initiative to address issues of national cohesion and reconciliation for national development.

“The conference is designed to bridge the widening trust gap between the leaders and the citizens, as well as amongst the citizens, through the promotion of national integration and enhancement of cross country peaceful co-existence,” the statement said.

He stressed the importance of trust in governance, saying that the concept of “Reopen Conversation, Rebuild Trust” as the Summit Theme could not have come at a better time than now.

The event will also feature the presentation of reports of the Zonal Dialogue Series, plenary, syndicate sessions, and other activities with the Minister of Information & Culture, Lai Muhammed, Dr. Audu Ogbe, and Prof. Anya O. Anya in attendance.

Other notable Keynote Speakers are Barr. Mrs. Adepeju Jaiyeoba, Rev. Ladi Thompson, Dr. James Komolafe, and Dr. Ahmed Isah.