NIS Promotes 98 Senior Immigration Officers To Boost Productivity

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has promoted 98 senior officers of the Service to new ranks following their successful performance in a promotion exercise conducted in December 2021.

The information was contained in a letter from the Civil Defence, Correctional Fire and Immigration Services Board dated May 20, 2022.

The promotion comprises four Assistant Comptrollers General (ACG), promoted to Deputy Comptroller-General (DCG) and 24 Comptrollers promoted to ACG.

Also, 70 Deputy Comptrollers (DCs) were promoted to Comptrollers.

Those promoted to the rank of DCG include Josephine Chisara Kwazu; Modupe Oshoke Anyalechi: Muhammad Aminu Muhammad and Ajoke Oluremi Talabi.

The officers promoted to the rank of ACG include Nandap Kemi Nanna, the current Comptroller at Lagos International Airport; Ahmed Bauchi Aliyu, the Principal Staff Officer to the acting Comptroller General and Abdullahi Usman Musa, the Comptroller in charge of Migration at the Service Headquarters.

Others include Amao Kolawole Michael, the current Comptroller of Ogun State Command; Alawode Nuratu Betty, the Comptroller in charge of Gender&Staff Welfare and Acholonu Alphonsus, the current Comptroller of Ekiti State Command, among others.

The NIS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Assistant Comptroller of the Service, Amos Okpu listed other officers promoted to the rank of Comptroller of Immigration.

They include: Adesokan Adeola, currently at the Training and Staff Development Division, Service Headquarters; Bagari Ahmad Dauda, at the Visa and Residency Directorate, Service Headquarters; Bewaji Abolupe Oladoyin, the current Passport Control Officer, Ikoyi Passport Office Lagos; CS

Others also include Onuora Constance Nwama; Kila Liman Sani, the current Passport Control Officer, Kano Passport Office etcetera.

The acting Comptroller General, Isah Jere Idris while congratulating the officers enjoined them to continually demonstrate high levels of commitment and efficiency in service delivery to justify their promotion.