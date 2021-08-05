Niyi Clashes With Cross Over Bread Slices At BBNaija House

Two housemates of the Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition Niyi and Cross, got into an altercation on Thursday morning over slices of bread.

The argument began when Cross got angry that Niyi collected the remaining slices of bread.

According to Cross, Niyi had said that the amount of bread to be taken would be based on when any of the housemates come to collect theirs.

Cross said, “Why will you say that a person that comes first is supposed to take more?”

Niyi retorted, “What are you saying? How will I say a person that comes first is supposed to take more? Does it make sense to you?”

“That was why I was shocked because you said it,” said Cross

Niyi, however, maintained his ground, stating that he never said such but Cross was not having any of that.

Only yesterday Arin and Sammie clashed during the house task that was given to them by Big Brother.