NLC Begins Two-Day Warning Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has began its two-day warning strike.

This is coming after failure to dialogue with the the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong at the last hours of Monday September 4 on the need to avert the two-day warning strike already declared by the labour centre.

The NLC said the strike was necessary as a result of the plight of Nigerians while protesting against the government’s decision to remove fuel subsidy.

The organized Labour added that it will negotiate with the government only if fuel subsidy is reversed.

“Also after the two days warning strike, we will sit back and strategize the next line of action” NLC said.

This strike action is most likely to ground economic activities.

Recall that the National Union of Banks, Insurance and Financial Institution Employees had directed a total shutdown of the financial sector for two days starting from Tuesday, September 5.