Nnamani Loses Senate Seat To LP’s Chukwu, Congratulates Winner

Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, representing Enugu East senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Sunday, accepted defeat after failing to win the rerun polls in his bid to return to the Senate.

The senatorial election in Enugu East senatorial zone was rescheduled from Feb 25th to March 11 following the death of LP’s senatorial candidate, Barr Oyibo Chukwu, who was killed and burnt by unknown persons 48 hours to the polls. Oyibo’s brother, Kelvin, contested the LP’s primaries, and won to fly the flag of Labour in the rerun.

Nnamani, a former governor of the state, lost yesterday to the young Chukwu. The former governor, in his congratulatory message, said the outcome of the election reflected the wishes of the majority of constituents, adding that ‘the people have spoken’.

According to him, “The result of the election is in tandem with the rave of the moment in the South East zone who have identified with Labour Party . A contrary result would have negated the trend.

“I wish the Enugu East senator-elect a successful tenure in the upper legislative chamber.”

He also told his supporters to remain calm and accept the outcome of the election in good faith.

Nnamani, a US-trained foetal surgeon, is the chairman, Senate Committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD.