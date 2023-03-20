LP Demands Cancellation Of Lagos Governorship Election

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has demanded cancellation of the Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The party alleged that in over 1,000 polling units in Alimosho, Ibeju-Lekki and Eti-Osa Local Government Areas (LGAs), people were not allowed to cast their votes.

The state LP chairman, Dayo Ekong, made the demand on Sunday at the head office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Yaba, where the collation of the governorship election took place.

“I want to say categorically that Labour Party rejects all these. And as a result of this, we demand cancellation of this election,” Ekong said.

She said that the election was marred by voters’ intimidation and voters’ suppression, adding that despite the party reporting these incidents, nothing was done by the appropriate authorities.

“I want to use this opportunity to address the world that this election is a sham,” Ekong said. “People went to vote and they were killed; they were killed. And as a result of this, a lot of things happened.”

She criticized the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Olusegun Agbaje, saying that he failed to do the right thing.

“I want to tell you Mr. Agbaje, REC, that you have failed the youths. You have failed the masses,” the LP chairman said.

INEC, in the early hours of Monday, declared, the state governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Babajide Sanwo-Olu won in 19 LGAs out of the 20 LGAs to emerge winner of the election.

His closest rival and candidate of the LP, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, won in Amuwo Odofin LGA.

Sanwo-Olu won in Alimosho,Badagry, Ojo, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Oshodi-Isolo, Agege, Ajeromi/Ifelodun, Apapa, Epe, Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ibeju – Lekki, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Mushin, Surulere and Shomolu.

The governor polled 762,134 votes to defeat Rhodes-Vivour and Adediran, who got 312,329 and 62,449 votes, respectively.

Other political parties put together got 18, 766 votes, while the total valid votes was 1,155, 678.

Sanwo-Olu was declared winner by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Adenike Oladiji, at 1:15 am on Monday morning.