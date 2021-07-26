Nnamdi Kanu’s Trial Stalls Court Proceedings In Enugu

Legal proceedings did not hold at some courts in Enugu State on Monday for fear of being hijacked by some faithful of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Mr Kanu was to appear before a federal high court in Abuja today to answer charges bordering on jumping bail and treason.

His case was however put off under some questionable circumstances. The matter will now be heard in October.

A police prosecutor at Nsukka Magistrates’ Court told our correspondent that some inmates who were supposed to be brought from Enugu Correctional Centre did not come because of some rumours that some IPOB members would waylay the vehicles conveying them along the road.

He said, “Some suspected members of IPOB members have cases today. Most of them are remanded at the correctional centre in Enugu. They were not brought because of the fear that some of their members would block roads and free them, or cause more troubles.”

Our correspondent observed that many cases billed to be attended to today were shifted as magistrates did not waste much time before closing the day’s business.

Some of them closed by 9:30am, asking police operatives that brought some suspects to return them to their custody.

Meanwhile, some Enugu residents say the non-appearance of Nnamdi Kanu in the court today might be a ploy by the federal government to bring politics into his case.

A resident, Ifeoma Mpu, said, “They want to suffer him like Ibrahim Zakzaky. It is a case of a government that is insincere, lacking democratic tenets. How on earth would a government delve into judiciary matters! The minister of information has done a media conviction of Kanu, and one wonders why the FG could not assemble a formidable team to prosecute him today.”

Ossy Mbamalu said, “The government is afraid of the legal team of Nnamdi Kanu. I am surprised that issues being raised by both Kanu’s special counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, and the lead counsel, Mr Ifeanyi Ejiofor, have not been disputed or interrogated by government lawyers. It gives credence that there are loopholes in the entire procedure.”