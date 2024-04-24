Enugu Govt Bans Illegal Tolls, Extortion Of Motorists, Haulers

372 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

All forms of illegal tolls and extortion of motorists by touts have been prohibited in Enugu State, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof Chidebere Onyia, said in a release made available to THE WHISTLER on Wednesday.

The ban was announced when Prof Onyia hosted some stakeholders, including the police, members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, (NUTRW), Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), traditions rulers.

Advertisement

He warned that culprits would face the full wrath of the law. The state government also announced the cancellation of all existing produce and haulage revenue collection contracts by various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in the state.

According to Onyia, those responsibilities would be concessioned to service hubs to be established in partnership with Heavyhaul Services Limited to meet the needs of logistics businesses and heavy-duty vehicles that transport goods in and out of Enugu State.

Onyia said, “The Enugu State government recognises the pivotal role of efficient logistics and transportation infrastructure in driving our target to grow our economy from $4.4bn to $30bn and make the state the preferred destination for business, investments, tourism, and for living.

“Therefore, the government notes with dismay the reports of the incessant harassment and extortion of motorists and transporters by touts and hoodlums, who masquerade as revenue collectors in some parts of the state.

Advertisement

“The Enugu State government hereby orders such extortionists to clear off our roads, as anybody caught engaging in such activities henceforth will be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

He directed all local government areas to ensure full compliance with the directive.