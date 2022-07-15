NNPP Suspends Bauchi Acting Chair For Insulting Buba Galadima

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has suspended its Bauchi State acting chairman, Alhaji Sani Shehu, indefinitely for insulting one of its Board of Trustee members, Buba Galadima.

Shehu’s suspension was contained in a letter signed by the North East Zonal Secretary of the Party, Dr. Babayo Liman.

The acting chairman had in June 2022, in presence of the public, zonal national vice chairman and zonal national secretary northeast, challenged and allegedly insulted the National Board of Trustee secretary general, Engr. Buba Galadima in Abuja.

The letter read in part; “that during the Bauchi State NNPP stakeholders meeting with the National Executive, in Abuja you repeatedly insulted same Engr. Buba Galadima which resulted in your argument with the National Leader and Presidential candidate of our great party Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

“You did not apologize for your actions, even when you were advised to resign based on your attitudes until the national chairman of the party apologize on your behalf.”

“That you also repeated the challenge and insult this time around to the coordinator of the screening committee in person of Dr. Yusuf Kofan Mata during another meeting with the National Leader Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso which also resulted to another argument between you and the National leader.”

The letter warned Shehu to stop parading himself as the acting chairman of the NNPP in Bauchi State pending the outcome of the Party’s National Executive Council’s decision in respect of allegations levelled against him.