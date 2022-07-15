JUST IN: Domestic Violence: Late Osinachi’s Children Testify Behind Shield Before Accused Father

The children born to late Osinachi Nwachukwu and her husband, Peter has begun to testify in the domestic violence and homicide case levelled against their father by the federal government, before the FCT High Court, Wuse Abuja.

On the last adjourned date on June 21, the court ordered that they will testify under a shield and using a blindfold while journalists and those who are not parties to the matter will be outside of hearing.

As of the time of this report, the court is shut while a police officer asked journalists, visitors to move away from close range.

Recall that Osinachi’s mother Caroline Mmadu and her sisters had testified that her husband allegedly maltreated her leading to her death.

When he was arraigned, he pleaded not guilty to all the charges levelled against him.

Our correspondent gathered that the late singer’s music crew are part of the witnesses that will give testimony in the case.

Recall that after Osinachi’s death on April 8, music star, Frank Edwards had alleged that Peter subjected his late wife to maltreatment.