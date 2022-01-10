No Good Example Of Gov’ship Succession Since 1999 — Kwankwaso On Ganduje, Kano Politics

Former Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso has said that he has no regrets ensuring that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his former deputy, succeeded him after he served out his second term as Kano State governor in 2015.

Kwankwaso, however, said that he could not point to any governorship succession that went well whether in Kano or any other state since 1999 when Nigeria returned to democratic rule.

The former governor, who recently expressed displeasure over Ganduje’s performance, addressed recent speculations that he and Ganduje had settled their differences.

The speculations had followed Governor Ganduje’s visit to his residence over the death of his brother.

Kwankwaso told Channels TV in an interview that he was committed to “politics of peace and progress” but contradicted Governor Ganduje on his earlier statement that “political gladiators” in the state had started “emphasizing on the need for reconciliation”.

The former senator said: “I’m sure people were making all these statements because recently I lost my junior brother [and] Governor Ganduje and many senior people in his government and party decided to condone me and my family on the death of my brother.

“To me, this is a welcome idea because from 2015 when he (Ganduje) became the governor of Kanu, people did not see him in my house or anywhere close to that. But this time around he decided to come and I’m happy that he came because we believe in politics of peace and progress, we believe in ensuring success in Kano State and in this country.

“So, anybody who was either against us or thought that he had reasons to keep a distance and now sees reasons to come forward, to me it is a welcome development.”

Kwankwaso, however, noted that “it is very clear to me and everybody that there was no any discussion beyond that visit.”

On if he has regrets supporting Ganduje to succeed him as governor, Kwankwaso said: “It is very unfortunate [and] difficult to remember any good example in terms of succession in this country from 1999 to date but many people are keeping their eyes on Kano especially because of my earlier relationship with the governor because he was my deputy governor from 1999 to 2003 and of course my SA when I was the Minister of Defence and thereafter in 2007 I lobbied the then President Yar’Adua and of course he got a job in Chad Republic to be the Executive Secretary of Chad Basin and he was there when I got ticket in 2010 and asked him to resign and come back to Nigeria to be my deputy. And when I was going, I thought that we should have an inclusive government by supporting him to become governor and when he became governor, many issues started to the extent that I had to stay away from Kano for three and half years (even though) I was a serving senator and wanted to go to Kano to see my constituents, extended family and so on.

He added, “…but I have no regrets whatsoever, we are still strong and in fact much stronger than 2015, not only in Kano but across the country and beyond.”