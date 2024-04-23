DOWNPOUR: Residents Lament Power Outage In Ogun Communities

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Some residents of Ota in Ogun State and its environ have lamented power outages caused by downpour.

The downpour which came with turbulent wind on Sunday, lasted for about an hour and 20 minutes and destroyed some electrical installations in several communities, leaving them in total darkness.

A barber, Jamiu Olajide, expressed worry over the situation.

As a barber, he said it is cheaper to use a public power supply to run his business than using a generator.

“My main concern is that I don’t know when this will be fixed. And fuel, unlike before, is now very expensive. And if you increase your charge, some customers will run away,” Olajide told THE WHISTLER.

Also, a tailor who identified herself as Funmi said that the power outage has grounded her business.

“We use mainly electrical machines. So, we can’t do anything without light,” she said.

Favour Efiong who runs a laundry business, now has a backlog of clothes that are yet to be delivered to customers.

But she cannot deliver the service with a generator as that will lead her to running at a loss.

“The only alternative I’ve is to use generator and that will not be profitable for me. I only do that if a customer agrees to pay extra cost,” she said.

Meanwhile, when contacted on Tuesday to comment on what the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) is doing about the power outage, Lead, Media Relations, Mrs Busolami Tunwase, shared a public announcement document with our correspondent.

“Due to broken poles occasioned by the heavy downpour at Ota and Mowe on the 21st of April, 2024, customers in the following communities: Iyana Iyesi, Osuke Town, Egan Road, Iyana Ilogbo, Ijaba, Ijagba, Itele, Lafenwa, Singer, Joju, Alishiba, Oju Ore, Tollgate, Eledi, Akeja, Abebi, Osi Round About, Ota Town, Ota Industrial Estate, Igberen, Iju, Atan, Onipanu, Obasanjo, Lusada, Arigba, Odugbe, Ado-Odo, Igbesa, Owode. Olokuta, Hanushi, Bamtish Camp Lufiwape, Eltees Farm, August Engineering, Spark Cear Soap Ayetoro, Amazing Grace Oil, Christopher University, Royal Garden Estate, Pentagon Estate and environs are experiencing power outages,” IBEDC said.

It informed that its technical team was actively working on-site to repair and replace the damaged infrastructure, adding that Band A feeders – Qualitec 33 kV, Feeder Tower Alloy 33kV Feeder, Mowe 33kV feeder and Mowe Industrial 33kV feeder – have been restored.

IBEDC noted that the Estate/Odigbo 33kV feeder, Al-Rasheed 33kV feeder and Aarti-Steel 33kV feeder would be restored within the next 24 hours.

“We are committed to restoring power in phases as swiftly and safely as possible. Residents and the general public are strongly advised to avoid contact with broken poles, sagging wires, and any other compromised electrical infrastructure. Do not attempt to move, repair or touch any electrical equipment. It is crucial to maintain a safe distance of approximately 100 meters to prevent accidents. Treat all wires and electrical installations as live and potentially dangerous unless they have been confirmed safe by a qualified professional,” the power distribution company added.