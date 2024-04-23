Relief For Nigerians As Dangote Slashes Price Of Diesel To N940/Litre

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

To cushion the harsh economic realities on Nigerians, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery on Tuesday announced a further reduction in the prices of diesel and aviation fuel.

Recall that the refinery earlier announced a reduction to N1,000 per litre in the price of diesel. However, the latest development showed the new price of diesel to be N940, while aviation fuel is to be sold for N980 per litre.

Advertisement

The new price change of N940 per litre applies to customers purchasing five million litres and above from the refinery, while customers buying below five million litres to a benchmark of one million will buy at N970 per litre.

Confirming the change, the Head of Communication, Mr Anthony Chiejina, said “I can confirm to you that Dangote Petroleum Refinery has entered a strategic partnership with MRS Oil and Gas stations, to ensure that consumers get to buy fuel at affordable prices, in all their stations be it Lagos or Maiduguri.

“You can buy as low as 1 litre of diesel at N1,050 and aviation fuel at N980 at all major airports where MRS operates. The essence of this is to ensure that retail buyers do not buy at exorbitant prices.”

Speaking on the motive behind the price reduction, he said, “The Dangote Group is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have better welfare and as such, we are happy to announce these new prices and hope that it would go a long way to cushion the effect of economic challenges in the country.”

Advertisement

This is the third major reduction in diesel prices in April 2024 by the refinery.