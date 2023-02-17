No Need for Violence, Sanwo-Olu Tells Protesters

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Following the protests that erupted in different parts of Lagos State on Friday, the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that there is no need for violence.

Advertisement

There were reports of protests around Isheri-Igando, Mile 12 and other parts of the state over Naira crisis.

The governor urged residents to continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers.

Sanwo-Olu noted that the state has joined the legal dispute on the new Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) monetary policy, and believes that the Supreme Court as the highest court in the country has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.

The CBN redesigned the N200, N500 and N1,000 denominations, and set January 31 as deadline for their legal tender status. But had to extend the deadline by 10 days (February 10) to allow for circulation of the new notes and mop up the old ones.

As a result of the challenges people are facing to access the new notes, governors of three All Progressives Congress -led states of Kaduna, Kogi, and Zamfara, filed an an exparte motion at the Supreme Court to restrain the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline of the old notes as legal tender.

Advertisement

The apex court last week granted the request of the three states and restrained the CBN and the Federal Government from implementing the February 10 deadline. But it appears the CBN is not ready to obey the court order.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of the matter till February 22.

“The Lagos State Government has noted with deep concern the protests in some parts of the state this morning.

“The protesters are said to be angry over the Naira redesign and its consequent scarcity that has caused so much hardship and confusion among our people.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu believes there is no need for violence as the Supreme Court is looking into this controversial matter and will make its position known on February 22.

“Lagos State has since joined the legal dispute- all in the interest of our people – in the belief that the highest court in the land has the capacity to adjudicate on the matter.

Advertisement

“The fuel situation is easing following some steps taken by the government.

“The government praises Lagosians for showing understanding, despite the pains that the Federal Government’s measures have brought. Residents should continue to be law-abiding by shunning any form of incitement by mischief makers.

“Mr. Governor is working with his colleagues to ensure that this hardship does not go on,” a statement by the state Commissioner for information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso said on Friday.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Police Command has deployed police teams to prevent breakdown of law and order.

“Police teams deployed. Situation monitoring ongoing”, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said in a tweet.