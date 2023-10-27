No Policeman Was Beheaded In Aba, Abia CP Clarifies

233 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Abia State Police Command has responded to reports that a policeman was beheaded in Aba, Abia State on Thursday by unidentified gunmen.

There had been reports that a policeman was killed, while others fled, leaving the corpse and their security vehicles.

Advertisement

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chiamaka Chinaka, the command said that there was an attack on the security team at Isiahia village, Umuojima, Osisioma in Aba on Thursday but no policeman was killed as claimed.

She however, said that a beheaded body was found at the scene of the crime which, after investigation was that of Obinna Ndukwe, also known as ‘Socket’.

Ndukwe was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police.

The Statement reads in parts, “Yesterday 26/10/2023 at about 15:50 hours, Abia State Police officers stationed at Osisioma Police Headquarters received credible information concerning an attack on a group of security personnel in Isiahia village, Umuojima. The attacked team included one policeman, one special constabulary personnel, and three vigilante men.

Advertisement

“Upon arrival, an unregistered Sienna bus and a headless corpse were discovered. Through investigation, the deceased was identified as Obinna Ndukwe, also known as Socket, who was a member of the Abia State vigilante and often collaborated with the police. The body of the deceased has been evacuated and deposited in the mortuary.

“We would want to clarify that no police official was killed during the incident.

“Furthermore, our Officers successfully recovered the vehicle used by the hoodlums in the attack and efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrators.”