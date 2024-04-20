Killing Of Abiriba Indigene By Police Officer At Checkpoint Sparks Tension In Aba

537 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

… As Police Vows Justice For Victim’s Family

The incident that led to the killing of Mr Emmanuel Okocha, the son of a monarch in Abiriba, Ohafia Local Government of Abia State by a police officer may be taking a new dimension as restive youths threaten violence in Aba, the state’s economic capital.

THE WHISTLER understands that a police corporal, Obagi Njok attached to the Abayi Police Division shot Okocha at a checkpoint along Aba-Owerri Road, Aba.

Although the police confirmed the incident and did not absolve its officer of wrongdoing in the incessant killing of Okocha, youths are threatening violence.

A source who spoke to THE WHISTLER said “We’re in Aba meeting with restive Abiriba youths. One of the sons of Chief Noko was shot dead yesterday by the Police at a checkpoint.”

But the association of Abiriba indigenes, the Abiriba Communal Improvement Union (ACIU) Aba Branch called for an emergency meeting over the matter, THE WHISTLER can report.

A notice of the meeting showed that the meeting held on Saturday, April 20, 2024 by 7:00am.

The association said “There will be an emergency meeting of Abiriba people “ regarding the matter, a notice endorsed by the Secretary of ACIU Aba Branch, Mr. Uba E. Obasi reads in part.

“This meeting is necessary to brief Abiriba people on what transpired and also agree on our next line of action,” it added.

But the Abia State Police Command said in a chat with THE WHISTLER that the command regrets the recklessness of its officer but warned against any act of violence as a result of the matter.

The command said its Complaint Response Unit has launched an investigation into the misconduct of the officer.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Abia State Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka told THE WHISTLER, “If anything comes up, we are always on top of our game” adding “We will ensure that everything is settled amicably.

“Of course, no stone will be left unturned on the matter and we do not support unprofessionalism. We will ensure that the right thing is done. We will carry the family along. We are aware and we are investigating.

‘We will do our bit to ensure that Abia State remains safe as we have always done. “

Chinaka said adequate measures have been put in place to ensure that such “unprofessional” behaviour by an officer of the command does not repeat.

She said, “In our last meeting with the CP, we were briefed about misconduct. We will now double our efforts. We already have measures in place but we will intensify it. Every organisition has good and bad people and the Nigerian Police Force is a professional security organisation and we assure people that we will deal with all of the misconducts.”