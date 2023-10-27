Ebonyi Governor Condemns Disappearance Of Army General While On Peace Keeping Mission

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has described the sudden disappearance of an army officer on peace keeping operation in Effium Community as barbaric and inhuman.

The governor condemned the act, stating that the continued hostilities in the area is contrary to the visions of the founding fathers of the state.

Advertisement

Nwifuru who spoke when he received the Ebonyi founding fathers’ forum, expressed his displeasure on the dastardly act.

He wondered why the hoodlums decided to take laws into their own hands even when a high-powered Peace Committee headed by Bishop Emeritus of the Catholic Diocese of Abakaliki, Most Reverend Dr Michael Nnachi Okoro was at the verge of submitting their report to the state government.

He said, “As old as that man is, my Lord Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro, he has visited Effium for good nine times, but the hoodlums could not give them the opportunity to conclude their investigation.

“It is a regrettable action by the people and I don’t know what actually they need, I ask what do you need, you don’t want peace, that is what you are announcing to the World, who else can give us a more truthful and factual opinion on the matter than Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro, why can’t you wait for his report to come out and I know the man that nobody can influence him to agree on what is wrong or to do any unjust thing.”

Advertisement

He called on those behind the dastardly act to voluntarily report themselves to the government to avoid a military invasion of the area.