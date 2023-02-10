‘No Sentiments’- Wike Urges Rivers Voters To Reject PDP Presidential Candidate, Mocks Ayu

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday replayed the tape in which the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, said “PDP has brought shame on us,” and mocked him for speaking “out of the abundance” of his heart.

Wike was speaking on Friday in Eleme during the state governorship rally.

The governor who signalled to the crowd to be silent and listen to the tape which he played over the microphone, said Ayu spoke what was on his mind.

Wike, who led a faction of the party demanding that Ayu resign as national chairman, was however quick to dissociate the state chapter of the party from Ayu’s statement.

Ayu had on Thursday in Kano, in a bid to talk down on the ruling All Progressive Congress, mistakenly said, “PDP has brought shame on us.”

Quoting a Bible verse, the governor said, “Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaketh.

“Is that not anti-party? For us in Rivers State, our own party is a good party.”

He stressed that, “Our own party is a party that has done Rivers State well.

“And we must vote our national assembly, our governorship, our house of Assembly as far as PDP is concerned.

“It’s their own party that has brought shame to them.

“Our own party in Rivers State has never brought shame to us,” he added.

Waxing lyrical as usual, the governor said, “You love those who love you. Those who hate you, do you need to love them?

“If you hate me, I hate you, if you love me, I love you. If you push me, I push you, if you whack me I whack you.

“If you fall for me, I fall for you. No sentiment,” he said.

Explaining the controversy concerning the use of the stadium which he directed his government officials to revoke after he had granted the PDP presidential campaign council permission to use for its rally, Wike said, “They said they want to do rally, I said ok go and take Adokiye Amiesimaka stadium.

“I have given them this Amiesimaka last night. Some of these armed robbers thought that we wouldn’t know.

“Abiye Sekibo-led thugs last night to go to Trans Amadi, the land that belongs to Rivers State and brought bulldozers with Lee Meeba (former senator and member of the Atiku Campaign Council) to start grading that, that’s where they want to use for presidential rally tomorrow.

“I said no, go back to the stadium. I said you said you want the stadium, is that not so? You said you have people, is that not so?

“You must go there. You said you get people, is that not so? Go there.

“If you want me to go and clean it, I will go and clean it but for that stadium you just use it.

“This time around, we would discuss with anybody who wants to win for president what he would do for the Eleme economy would improve and the youth would have to be employed.

“This election has to do with those that would have to listen to Rivers people and those that Rivers people would have to listen to, not those you listen to, those who hire houses here to live, their place is Abuja. They come when they have lost somebody in Abuja.

“No, listen to the original people here and those original people are we.

“We are the original people, you have to listen to us if you don’t listen to us, you will not get our votes.

“We would not give strangers votes. We will give votes to those who say they will listen to us, those who want to know what Eleme is facing,” Wike said.

THE WHISTLER reports that Sekibo alongside other members of the PDPPCC in Rivers State were attacked on Friday.

As at press time, no official revelation as to those who carried out the attack but Wike’s statement that they were heading to get a venue which he objected to may be the clearest indication of what transpired in the attack.

Wike did not also condemn the attack during the Eleme rally.