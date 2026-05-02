African Carriers Post 19.2% Traffic Growth, Outpace Global Peers – IATA

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African airlines recorded a strong rebound in international passenger traffic in March 2026, with demand rising by 19.2 per cent year-on-year, significantly outperforming global peers, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The performance, disclosed in IATA’s March 2026 global passenger demand report, underscores Africa’s growing role in the ongoing recovery of international aviation, even as global markets faced headwinds from geopolitical tensions and airspace disruptions.

According to the report, African carriers achieved one of the strongest international traffic growth rates globally during the period. Demand expansion far outpaced capacity growth, which rose by a modest 4.2 per cent year-on-year, resulting in a sharp improvement in operational efficiency.

Load factor for African airlines climbed to 77.7 per cent in March, representing a significant increase of 9.8 percentage points compared to the same period in 2025.

The improvement reflects stronger seat utilisation and improving revenue potential for airlines across the continent.

IATA noted that the 19.2 per cent increase in international revenue passenger kilometres (RPK) placed Africa among the top-performing regions globally, while the 9.8 percentage-point rise in load factor marked one of the largest gains recorded across all markets.

“African airlines saw a 19.2% year-on-year increase in demand. Capacity was up 4.2 per cent year-on-year.

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The load factor was 77.7 per cent (+9.8 ppt compared to March 2025),” the association stated.

The robust growth highlights accelerating momentum in Africa’s aviation sector, driven by the gradual restoration of international routes, increased connectivity, and rising demand for travel to and from the continent.

The continent’s strong showing comes in contrast to a slight contraction in global international passenger traffic, which declined by 0.6 per cent year-on-year in March, marking the first drop since March 2021.

The global decline was largely attributed to a sharp 60.8% fall in Middle Eastern traffic, triggered by the US–Israel–Iran war and the resulting widespread airspace closures across the region.

Despite the global dip, other regions still recorded positive growth. Airlines in Asia-Pacific posted an 11.5% increase in international demand, while European carriers recorded a 7.7 per cent rise.

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North American airlines saw a more modest growth of 3.7 per cent while Latin American carriers reported a 12.1 per cent increase.

Commenting on the broader outlook, IATA Director General Willie Walsh said that, excluding the Middle East, global international demand remained resilient at approximately 8 per cent.

However, he cautioned that rising jet fuel prices and potential supply constraints could exert pressure on airline operating costs and lead to higher ticket prices in the coming months.

The latest data reinforces Africa’s emergence as a bright spot in global aviation, with sustained demand growth and improving efficiency positioning the region as a key contributor to the industry’s recovery trajectory.