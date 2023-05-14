Nollywood Mourns Again As Murphy Afolabi Dies After Bathroom Fall

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nollywood industry has been thrown into mourning following the death of popular Yoruba actor and filmmaker, Murphy Afolabi.

Advertisement

Afolabi, 49, was said to have fallen down in the bathroom at his house in Ikorodu, Lagos, on Sunday morning

Afolabi who celebrated his birthday on May 5, was one of the most popular stars to have emerged from the Yoruba film industry.

This comes hours after the death of veteran Nollywood actor, Obinna Nwafor, popularly known as Saint Obi.

Veteran actor, Odunlade Adekola confirmed the sad news on his Instagram page where he posted a dark image

The Yoruba movie star is rumoured to have fallen in his bathroom and hit his head on the floor leading to his death.

Advertisement

The actor was corroborated by the Managing Director of the popular movie marketing company, Corporate Pictures Nigeria Limited, Abdullahi Abdulrasaq.

Some Yoruba actors have started commiserating with the family of the deceased.

Tunde Ola-Yusuf, a filmmaker posted a picture of the late actor on Facebook with the caption, “Rest in peace. May God give the family and close associates the fortitude to bear the loss. Good night, Murphy Afolabi.”

Another filmmaker, Fidelis Duker, wrote, “What is really happening? I am just watching him in a movie now.”

Afolabi got into the movie industry in 2001. The graduate of Ire Polytechnic, Osun State, appeared in over 60 movies before his death. His film credits include ‘Ifa Olokun’, ‘Omowunmi’, ‘Jimi Bendel’, ‘Wasila Coded’, ‘Olokiki Oru’, and ‘Idera’.