How ‘Cartel’ Killed Junior Pope Before His Death — Nollywood Actor

Nollywood actor, Frank Tana, has revealed the struggles that his late colleague, Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, faced in the Nigerian film industry before his death.

THE WHISTLER reported that Junior Pope, along with three others, drowned when their boat capsized in the River Niger while returning from a movie location earlier this week.

In a video shared on Instagram, Tana claimed that Junior Pope’s demise was more than an accident.

According to him, the actor had been “killed” by Nollywood producers whom he described as ‘cartel’ long before his death.

Tana claimed that Junior Pope was blacklisted and frustrated by major producers in the industry, making it difficult for him to secure steady roles in movies.

As a result, the actor was forced to hustle for jobs outside the hub of Nollywood in Asaba, traveling to Enugu, Owerri, and Lagos to find work and put food on his table.

Tana further revealed that it was only through the generosity of a prominent figure, E-money, that Junior Pope was able to acquire a decent car to navigate his struggling career.

His words, “Junior Pope died many years ago. Junior Pope was killed by our producers. Yes, the major producers killed Junior Pope. The cartel killed Junior Pope. I am saying this because nobody is feeding me and nobody can feed me. I’m already made and I’m made for life. I am bigger than all of them. Bigger, far bigger than all of them. People who know me will testify to that. Our producers k!Iled Junior Pope. How did they kill him?

“Let me tell you. When I came to Nollywood (and) I saw Junior Pope, the way people outside see him is not the way he is in Nollywood.

“Junior Pope was struggling to survive. Yes, our producers, they blacklisted him and so many others. Junior Pope doesn’t see work in Asaba. He hustles outside Enugu, Owerri, Lagos to work, to put food on his table. Most people, if not for E-money, Emoney bought him his car. Junior Poop was driving one jalopy car like that when I came to Asaba. Emoney bought him a car, a good car, the one that he had been using for the past four years if I’m not mistaken.

“Junior Pope is a hustler. Everybody shouting, Adanma Luke, Adanma Luke, Adanma Luke killed Junior Pope. How? Were you people giving him jobs?

“Nobody gave him a job. That’s why he’s going to Anam to shoot. Because if Junior Pope is busy, like every other artist here in Asaba, what will he be doing in Anam? Even just like me, I can’t go to Anam for one billion. Why? How? Even with the life jackets.”