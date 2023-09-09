North-East Governors Meeting: Shetima Expresses Regret Over Insurgent-Related Damages

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian Vice President, Kassim Shetima has expressed regret over some insurgent-related damages that occurred about a decade ago, estimated at $9 million.

According to a statement by Humwashi Wonosikou, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the vice president made this regret at North-East Governors meeting which is currently ongoing in Maiduguri, Borno State.

Governor Fintiri is also in attendance of the meeting which is meant to address some regional concerns.

Wonosikou said, Shetima emphasised the need to prevent such devastating insurgent damages from happening reoccurring.

“The Borno State Governor and host of the forum, Babagana Umara Zulum, highlighted the meeting’s focus on determining the region’s way forward.

“The North East Development Commission and other agencies are scheduled to provide updates during the meeting, with an official communique expected upon conclusion.

“Additionally, the MD/CEO of the Northeast Development Commission, Mohammed G. Akali, announced a generous donation of food and non-food items worth 15 billion naira to alleviate the impact of subsidy removal.

“These items will be distributed across the six states in the region, alongside road construction projects in select states,” the Chief Press Secretary said.