Otti Commissions Road Project Reconstructed By ASOPADEC

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has commissioned the 1.2 kilometre Umuokomiri – Obehie ring road in Ukwa West reconstructed by the Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC).

Otti while commissioning the project noted that the road had been a work in progress for a long time before he appointed the General Manager of ASOPADEC, Dr. Joshua Onyeike, who took it up and completed the project within a short period.

He thanked the General Manager of ASOPADEC for the various water projects that the agency is implementing currently and described him as a man of capacity.

Otti, who vowed to leverage the presence of gas in Ukwa to generate electricity for the people, said that his government would at the end of this month perform a ground breaking ceremony of Abia Innovation and Industrial Park in Owaza.

He disclosed that the industrial park would house manufacturing company, oil and gas company, refinery and other concerns.

According to him, 90 percent funding of the project would be by the private sector while his government would contribute the balance of 10 percent.

He added that the fund to be used in setting up the industrial park is already available.

The governor further stated that his administration would not just extract resources from Ukwa West but would give back to the people and assured that the Ogwe Golden Chicken company would be revived.

In his speech, the General Manager of ASOPADEC, commended the determination of Otti to address the infrastructural deficit of the State and said that the Umuokomiri -Obehie road would ameliorate the problems of the people and end their hardship.