NPA Alerts Security Agencies Over Plans By Groups Masquerading As CSOs To Disrupt Port Activities

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) says it is aware of an upcoming campaign aimed at tarnishing the reputation of its officials, particularly the Chief Executive, Mohammed Koko Bello.

Advertisement

According to the NPA, certain unidentified groups and individuals are planning a well-funded and orchestrated campaign of calumny, blackmail, and disinformation against the organization and its officials.

Mrs. Josephine Moltok, the General Manager of Corporate and Strategic Communications at NPA, said the groups, masquerading as civil society organizations without proper registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), have been resorting to issuing distorted press statements, arranging press briefings in questionable venues, and utilizing dubious online outlets to disseminate lies and defame the organisation.

Moltok further revealed that the groups and individuals have gone as far as fabricating documents, where they superimpose the NPA’s logo and seal on letterheads, in an attempt to deceive the public about alleged contracts awarded to unknown companies and entities.

Emphasizing that the NPA adheres to a transparent and accountable bidding process in line with established rules and regulations, Moltok highlighted the organisation’s commitment to integrity under the leadership of Mohammed Koko Bello.

She cautioned individuals behind the smear campaign to immediately desist from their activities and alerted security agencies to the potential for creating unrest and lawlessness at the ports.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Moltok called on media organisations to advise their members not to be swayed and to uphold the principles of accuracy, balance, fairness, and social responsibility in their reporting.

“These groups and individuals are also regurgitating dubious petitions and sending the same to various government agencies and posting the same on social media to discredit some personnel of the NPA management,” said Moltok.

While warning those behind the alleged smear campaign to desist forthwith, Moltok said “the management has alerted security agencies to this attempt to cause bad blood, create confusion and possibly the breakdown of law and order at the ports.

“We further enjoin media organisations like the Nigeria Union of Journalists and Nigeria Guild of Editors to advise its members not to fall prey to these unscrupulous individuals and revert their minds to the ethical and professional demands of accuracy, balance, fairness and social responsibility.”

She stressed that the NPA and its management remain committed to improved trade facilitation, revenue generation and unprecedented remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) and is in tune with President Bola Tinubu’s FDI drive of which the ports are a key component.