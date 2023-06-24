JUST IN: Internal Revolt Breaks Out In Russia As Putin Seeks United Country

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of Russia, President Vladimir Putin has confirmed an internal revolt in parts of the country and has called on Russian citizens to unite and not take up arms against their fellow citizens.

Advertisement

The plea was made in Putin’s nationwide address to Russian citizens on Saturday, which was also published on his official website.

Pointing fingers at Russia’s Wagner mercenary group and the influence of the West, Putin vowed to ward it off even though he admitted that some of the nation’s security forces have to be stopped from operating in certain parts of the country because of the revolters.

Putin, whose armies have been in a long war with neighbouring Ukraine, warned that those who staged the mutiny and took up arms against their comrades have betrayed Russia and will be brought to account, but urge those who are being dragged into the revolt not to make a fatal and tragic mistake as they would not be spared by the military.

“I am addressing citizens of Russia, the personnel of the Armed Forces, law enforcement agencies and security services, and the soldiers and commanders who are now fighting in their combat positions, repulsing enemy attacks and doing it heroically – I know this as I spoke once again with the commanders of all sections of the frontline last night. I am also addressing those who were dragged into this criminal adventure through deceit or threats and pushed onto the path of a grave crime – an armed mutiny.

“What we are facing is essentially a betrayal. Inflated ambitions and personal interests have led to treason – treason against our country, our people and the common cause which Wagner Group soldiers and commanders were fighting and dying for shoulder to shoulder, together with our other units and troops.

Advertisement

“Once again, any internal revolt is a deadly threat to our statehood and our nation. It is a blow to Russia, to our people. Our actions to defend the Fatherland from this threat will be harsh. All those who have consciously chosen the path of betrayal, planned an armed mutiny and taken the path of blackmail and terrorism, will inevitably be punished and will answer before the law and our people,” Putin said.

Putin added, ” A blow like this was dealt to Russia in 1917, when the country was fighting in World War I. But the victory was stolen from it: intrigues, squabbles and politicking behind the backs of the army and the nation turned into the greatest turmoil, the destruction of the army and the collapse of the state, and the loss of vast territories, ultimately leading to the tragedy of the civil war.

“Russians were killing Russians and brothers were killing brothers, while all sorts of political adventurers and foreign forces profited from the situation by tearing the country apart to divide it.

“We will not allow this to happen again. We will protect our people and our statehood from any threats, including from internal betrayal.”

Recall that Wagner’s founder Yevgeny Prigozhin whose forces had join the Russian military invasion in Ukraine recently accused Putin of abandoning them to die in the war.

Advertisement

In an audio message he released on Friday, he said his troops were not engaging in a military coup but a march for justice.

“They neglect the lives of soldiers, they forgot the word ‘justice,’ and we will return it.

“Therefore, those who destroyed our guys today, and tens of thousands of lives of Russian soldiers, will be punished,” he said.

Prigozhin said on Saturday that his troops have taken control of the headquarters of Russia’s Southern Military District in Rostov, but confirmed heavy attacks from Russian forces.