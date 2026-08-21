EFCC, ICPC Probe NFF’s N12bn FG Intervention Fund​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) are investigating the utilisation of a N12bn Federal Government intervention fund released to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The NFF disclosed this in a letter dated August 18, 2026 (reference NFF/LEG/10/1/879), responding to a Freedom of Information request for financial records and utilisation logs of the fund.

The request, received by the NFF on August 11, was submitted by the Principal Partner of Cromwell & Okeke.

Signed by Onoja Joshua, Esq., on behalf of the NFF General Secretary, the federation stated that all relevant documents were already with the EFCC and ICPC and therefore declined to release the records.

The N12bn intervention was approved by the Federal Government in January 2024 to clear outstanding financial obligations involving Nigeria’s national teams, including coaches’ salaries, players’ allowances and other payments.

The investigation puts the management of the government intervention fund under scrutiny as the EFCC and ICPC examine its utilisation.

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The anti-corruption agencies have yet to publicly disclose details of the specific transactions or activities being investigated.