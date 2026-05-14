NSCDC Apprehends Cable Vandals In Lagos

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The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, says it has apprehended suspected vandals allegedly involved in the vandalisation of armoured cables at the Amuwo-Odofin area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SC Oluwaseun Abolurin, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the success followed credible intelligence provided by members of the Amuwo community, as part of strengthened collaboration between residents and the NSCDC.

The image maker said the development was a result of robust community engagements organised by the command with relevant stakeholders across the state, during the first and second quarters of 2026.

He said the suspected vandals were caught in the act on Wednesday at about 4:35 p.m. while damaging armoured electrical cables within the community.

“The suspects were apprehended following a distress alert raised by members of the community to operatives of the Lagos State Command.

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“The command appreciates the community for its cooperation, collaboration and timely intelligence sharing, which greatly assisted the operation, ” he said.

According to the spokesperson, the investigation is currently ongoing.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to protecting critical national assets and infrastructure across the state.

Abolurin urged residents to continue supporting security agencies with useful information.