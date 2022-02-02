NSCDC denies Withdrawing Officers From Federal Lawmaker  

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has debunked a viral letter that it had withdrawn its men attached to the member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State, Shina Peller.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Command of the NSCDC, Oluwole Olusegun, told THE WHISTLER on Wednesday that the security agency did not do anything like that.

The lawmaker, who represents Iseyin/Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa Federal Constituency of Oyo State at the Lower Legislative Chamber had sponsored a bill on Tuesday which advocated the merger of NSCDC with the police.

Less than 24 hours after that, a letter purportedly written to the lawmaker by the Oyo State Command of the NSCDC notified Peller of the withdrawal of its men assigned to him.

The Head of Administration of the Command, DCC Sotiyo Igbalawole, who purportedly signed the letter explained in the letter that the men were withdrawn on the directive of the Commandant General of the NSCDC for urgent national need.

The letter read, “Following the directive of the Commandant General on the necessity of the deployment of the command personnel for an urgent national security assignment, on behalf of the state command.

“I hereby withdraw all personnel attached to you. This is to meet up with the urgent national need.”

But the PRO of the NSCDC in Oyo State told our correspondent that the letter did not emanate from the command .

The PRO said, “It is a lie. NSCDC did not withdraw anybody from him. It is a creation of some persons. That letter is fake.

“The letter is not genuine. Our deployments are directed from the national headquarters and there are procedures to follow before personnel can be assigned to anybody or withdrawn. The letter did not emanate from us.”