NSCDC Job Seekers Paying N500,000 To Scammers, Corps Alerts Public To Fake Employment Letters

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has alerted the public to the circulation of fake employment letters purportedly issued by the Corps.

In a statement issued on Friday, the NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Babawale Afolabi, warned job seekers to be vigilant and not fall victim to fraudsters.

Afolabi said the Corps has received complaints from victims who had paid between N250,000 and N500,000 for employment before being issued fake offer letters.

He said the victims only discovered that the letters were fake when they reported for duty at the Corps headquarters.

“The Commandant General of the NSCDC, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi, mni, OFR, wishes to alert the general public of the fake and malicious employment letters currently circulating in the country,” the statement said.

“He states categorically and unequivocally that the misleading and criminal employment letters did not emanate from the NSCDC nor from the Fire, Immigration and Correctional Service Board, but are the handwork of yet-to-be-identified and faceless criminal-minded individuals who are taking undue advantage of desperate job seekers in the country.”

The statement further said that the Commandant General has ordered a nationwide manhunt for members of the syndicate behind the fake NSCDC employment letters.