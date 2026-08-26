NSCIA Condemns Borgu Terrorist Attacks, Demands Rescue Of Captives

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), on Wednesday, condemned the recent terrorist attacks on four communities in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

It described the killing and abduction of civilians, including Muslim worshippers, as barbaric and unacceptable.

The attacks, which occurred on Friday, August 21, targeted Gbeji (Gidan-Zana), Kpenya, Giyan Gbasu and Dekara communities.

In a statement signed by its Public Affairs Officer, Abbas Jimoh, NSCIA said about 30 people were reportedly killed, while many others were injured and dozens were abducted.

The Council said the attack on Dekara was particularly disturbing because the terrorists reportedly invaded the Central Mosque during Jumu’at prayers and abducted more than 60 worshippers.

NSCIA, under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said the incident represented not only an assault on innocent Nigerians but also a grave violation of the sanctity of worship and citizens’ right to practise their faith without fear.

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It also warned against portraying insecurity in Nigeria as targeting only one religious group, saying the Borgu attack demonstrated that terrorists had continued to target Nigerians irrespective of their faith.

The Council expressed concern over repeated attacks on Dekara and neighbouring communities, noting that previous raids had reportedly forced residents to flee their ancestral homes to other parts of Niger and Kwara states, as well as the Republic of Benin.

It further recalled the August 5 rescue operation in which security forces reportedly freed 308 abducted persons from the Kainji Lake National Park forest.

According to NSCIA, the rescued victims included 163 persons abducted from Woro in Kwara State and 145 persons from communities in Borgu, Niger State.

While commending the security forces for the operation, the Council said the latest attacks raised concerns about the sustainability of security gains and the ability of terrorists to return to vulnerable communities.

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NSCIA, therefore, called on the Federal Government to urgently review security arrangements across Niger, Kwara and adjoining border communities, particularly around the Kainji Lake National Park and forest corridors allegedly being used by terrorists.

It demanded the immediate mobilisation of resources to locate and rescue all those still in captivity, stressing that their safe return should be treated as a national priority.

The Council also urged security agencies to intensify aerial surveillance, intelligence gathering, early-warning systems and coordinated ground operations, while ensuring that personnel deployed to vulnerable areas were adequately equipped and supported.

It called for stronger collaboration among state governments, traditional rulers, religious leaders, local communities and security agencies, including the proper regulation and integration of lawful community vigilante structures into community-protection mechanisms.

NSCIA urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Council, the Ministries of Defence and Interior and relevant security agencies to treat the Borgu attacks as a national emergency requiring immediate and coordinated action.

The Council condoled with the families of those killed, prayed for the recovery of the injured and urged families of the abducted victims not to lose hope.

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It also called on Muslims in Niger State and across the country to remain steadfast and resolute in the face of terrorism.