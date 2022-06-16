NUC Approves Enugu State Medical and Applied Sciences Varsity

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has granted licence to Enugu State’s University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS), Igbo-Eno.

The licence was issued to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi at NUC headquarters, Abuja, on Thursday.

The issuance was sequel to the enactment of the state University of Medical and Applied Sciences (SUMAS) Law, Igbo-Eno, Enugu State, on April 13, 2022.

The executive secretary, NUC, Prof Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, commended the state for the establishment of the medical university.

The law establishing SUMAS was presented to NUC by the Enugu State government alongside the academic brief and master plan of the new university. The licence recognized SUMAS as the second Enugu State-owned university.

Our correspondent reports that with the granting of the licence, SUMAS, Igbo-Eno, has become the 59th state university in Nigeria.

The governor’s deputy chief of staff, Prof Malachy Okwueze, who witnessed the presentation, said, “We can’t thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi enough for achieving this goal.”