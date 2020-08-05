NUT Went Round FCT Schools To Ensure Readiness For Reopening – Official

53 SHARES Share Tweet

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wing of the Nigeria Union of Teachers(NUT), has expressed satisfication at the level of preparations put in place by secondary schools in Abuja in readiness for resumption of classes for exiting students.

An official of the NUT , Mr. Percy disclosed this to the website on Wednesday.

“Exitting classes have resumed, the union is aware and was communicated to; the union has monitored the resumption as at Monday and Tuesday to ensure that necessary arrangements are put in place and that we have confirmed.

“What we saw on ground was satisfactory,” he said.

Speaking on the readiness of schools to resume for the entire classes, he said that that wasn’t attainable at the moment.

According to him, the federal government’s directive for schools to resume for exit classes (JSS3 and SS3) is an opportunity to assess schools’ readiness to resume fully in line with the public health advisory on covid-19.

“At the moment, this one is going to be a medium to see how it would go for the whole school, this is just a yard stick,” he said.

Our correspondent had visited the Government Secondary School(GSS), and Jewel Model School, all in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, to observe the school’s level of compliance with safety measures.

Members of staff of both schools who spoke to this website said they were ready to engage the students.

Recall that the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, maintained that secondary schools needed to be safe for students, as they prepare for national examinations billed to hold from August 17, amidst the covid-19 pandemic.

Among the guidelines stipulated by the ministry, was that schools must put in place social distancing procedures and health measures among others.

It had also recommended that the members of staff of each school should be trained on all safety and health measures while every space must be decongested and access to isolation,testing and treatment centres must be available.